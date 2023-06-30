The Vigo County Public Library has recently drawn attention and community push back, and rightfully so, for its plans to include a kitchen, laundry and shower facility in the 12 Points Branch currently under construction.
VCPL professes to have wanted community input on the plans they never shared prior to construction. A WTHI survey indicates that 75% of the respondents opposed the nonessential basement additions to the branch. So much for listening to the community you serve. The arrogance of Kristi Howe, Executive Director, and Carey LaBella typifies why public trust in non-elected officials has been eroded.
The VCPL mission statement was online a few weeks ago but never mentioned hotel services as a fundamental objective. We can only assume the VCPL leadership has created this vision independently of the community that is paying the bill. Terre Haute, 12 Points and the Collett Park neighborhood in particular, deserve more from those who are supposed to be acting in the public interest.
VCPL said that they conducted over 35 "Listening Sessions" before they developed their 2019-2023 Strategic Plan. It's also interesting that kitchen, laundry and shower were not a part of this VCPL strategy as well.
12 Points, Collett Park, and surrounding neighborhoods have been benefiting from a welcomed revitalization thanks to the Bakers and their initiatives. Building a facility to attract the homeless is not progress.
A better investment would be for VCPL to move several modular homes to their downtown parking lot. This would allow the VCPL BOD members and staff a firsthand opportunity to make sure the public funds that they are spending are being used wisely.
— Neil L. Marchese
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.