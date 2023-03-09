I have to say that I mostly agree with Earl Beal’s letter of Feb. 28. We face serious military challenges from Russia and China.
However, I’m puzzled by his third paragraph that implies that President Biden does not recognize the threat.
The facts are that Biden’s skillful, quiet diplomacy has unified the response to Russia and expanded NATO. Sweden and Finland are now functionally NATO members (whether Turkey and Hungary like it or not). Biden has made several trips to East and Southeast Asia in the last year to strengthen military alliances and ASEAN partnerships to counter Chinese military and economic influence.
Most importantly, Biden prodded Congress into funding massive military aid to Ukraine. In contrast, Trump delayed military shipments, blackmailing Ukraine to gain advantage against Biden. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her fellow ReTrumplicans ignore the Russian threat and seek to cut off aid to Ukraine.
Greene and Co. argue that supporting Ukraine is too expensive, and explicitly seek to disunite the United States. She has the tacit support of Speaker McCarthy and the rest of the cowardly Republicans that know better, but cannot act.
Now, China holds Russia’s coat during the Ukraine fight for a simple reason. If we falter and Russia is victorious in Ukraine, it will prove that we’re too addicted to material comfort — and too divided by pointless culture wars seeking a return to the 19th Century — to resist. China will then move against Taiwan.
Now, recall that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. manufactures the most advanced computer chips in the world. These are essential to U.S. defense industry. Thus, we lose big-time should Taiwan fall to China. Our military recently estimated the cost of defending Taiwan in American lives, military hardware, and fortune. It would dwarf what we spend in Ukraine — and by no means is the military outcome certain. Someone needs to point this out to Ms. Greene.
Earl, we both support Ukraine. We are both Americans and agree that freedom, democracy, and the rule of law are our fundamental values. Let’s get our facts straight, stick together, avoid divisive petty personal politics, and skip the culture wars. Else, our children will soon be required to learn to speak and write Chinese, and to kowtow properly.
— George Bakken
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.