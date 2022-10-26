I was shocked when I read Mark Bennett's article titled "While residents see progress in city, few would suggest moving here."
One of the things Mark referenced was: "In every community, your residents are going to see the flaws more so than outsiders. We have that low overall self-esteem here." I think the real issue is most of us are not aware of all the things we have going for us. I moved here 34 years ago and have come to love Terre Haute. In fact, I have a brother in LA, just retired, and we are trying to convince him to move here.
Yes, housing is incredibly cheaper — but there is so much to see and do — if you just look around and discover the strengths of our town. Have you looked lately at some of our hometown's riches? Whether you're interested in the arts, music, athletics, parks, theaters, concerts, hiking, professional touring groups, festivals, camping, museums, retirement groups, and add to it new things happening, our new contemporary music outdoor venue, the convention center, the upcoming casino, and on the list goes. And we are an easy drive from several major Midwestern cities.
I think we need to embark on a major educational campaign — and help our citizens discover the riches of our hometown.
— Philip Ewoldsen
Terre Haute
