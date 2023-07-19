This global warming is getting to the point of danger and human beings have no one to blame but themselves. Humans have put so much concrete and asphalt and high-rise buildings on this Earth they can expect nothing less, and now it is getting to the point where it is almost too late to do anything about it.
If they don't get rid of a lot of this concrete and asphalt and go back to the Earth people are going to be in big trouble. People are going to have to step back and take a real hard look at what they build and what they build it out of.
Bricks and concrete just hold the heat, and then most people want a concrete or asphalt driveway; get over it. Go back to the way our ancestors lived in harmony with the Earth. They lived with the Earth, not just on it. Big difference.
And as for Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada, that land was never meant to have the number of people living on it that it has now and they are using up all the water, and they cannot live without water.
Humans have done this to themselves and now they are going to pay for it, sadly.
— Vicki R. Rainbolt
Brazil
