I feel like people and even kids should be able to pick their own screen time. I think that people should learn from their mistakes, so if they spend too much time on their phone before bed and lose sleep then it is their own fault.
An example from my own life would be losing sleep after spending too long on my phone before I went to sleep. I don’t think that a lot of screen time is bad, but I do feel like there is a thing such as too much screen time. Like I said before, I feel like people should be able to monitor it themselves and maybe they could learn after they lose a lot of sleep or some of their vision.
In 2020, a study found that excessive screen time led to emotional dysregulation and negatively affected mathematics and literacy in school-age students. So maybe kids shouldn’t have complete freedom over their own screen time but I feel like they should still have more freedom than they do now.
Any adult should obviously be able to choose their own screen time because there is no one able to tell them differently and they can suffer from their own consequences.
According to a study, teens tend to spend up to nine hours a day looking at a screen. The devices that they look at can be smartphones and tablets or gaming consoles and computers, or they could just be watching TV.
Teenagers should be able to pick their own screen time just like anyone else, so they can learn from their mistakes and plan it all out, but that doesn’t always work because it is really easy to get addicted.
— Cole Goshen.
Terre Haute
