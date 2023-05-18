I’m in favor of renewable energy, but I don’t like to see green fields covered in solar panels. Put them in places that are already urban or industrial: over parking lots, where they’d keep the cars and the walk to the cars cooler in the summer; on ex-industrial sites like the one at 13th and Hulman in Terre Haute, where they’d put damaged land to a clean use; on the roofs of stores, apartment buildings, and other big buildings, where they’d help keep those buildings cool in summer by absorbing sunlight.
I suspect it’s simpler, and therefore cheaper, to fill up a quarter-quarter-section of farmland with panels, but that’s a loss to people and to the environment.
Cities and counties should adjust zoning and tax codes to encourage solar developers to put their panels in already industrialized places where solar panels would be an improvement.
Samuel J. Martland
— Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.