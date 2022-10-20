Well, for good or for bad, it is election time again. A time for each of us to stop grumbling and pointing fingers and make our votes do the expressing.
One of the areas up for election is the Vigo County School Board. With the new superintendent there has been a lot on the board agenda. And certainly there will be much more. I will share this bias, we do not need any politicians or aspiring politicians on the board. We have enough of those to go around. What I would hope for is more moms (from all parts of the city), more retired educators, more “old school” thinking people who believe in creative learning. People who believe in encouraging our children to think for themselves, to problem solve, to not be afraid to say “me too”. We need mentors, nurturers. We need board members who would advocate for such learning.
The other area I would ask people to think about when choosing elected officials is our infrastructure. In recent years, using federal monies the city did some long, long overdo re-making of sidewalks. Now, I ask anyone driving around town within the city limits, or perhaps anyone like me who attempts to ride a bike on the side streets, to note the incredible disrepair. Some of the surfaces are like the old wash boards. This is further compounded by the city allowing utility companies and others to cut large sections of concrete or asphalt from a street, do whatever it is they do, and when finished fill the hole with sand and or white rock, cover it with a veneer of asphalt and move on. After a short period of time with people driving over it the material sinks, leaving yet another pothole in a city with many such fine specimens.
I point this out for one reason. Elections. Someone in city/county government is, or should be, responsible and is not. Time for a change.
— John Kuchinskas
Terre Haute
