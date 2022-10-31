As with many of us, I first met Brendan as a young man through his late father, Judge Jerome Kearns, who also served as an Indiana State Representative. Brendan learned at an early age the challenges and satisfaction of public service.
I have watched with interest the efforts of Commissioner Kearns on county construction projects, maintenance and improvements of county property and oversight of the budget. He has been accessible to the county residents in open forums as well as the press to explain his positions on council issues. He listens to his constituents and is dedicated to improvement of the quality of life in the county.
I had the opportunity a few weeks ago to spend a day with Brendan as he organized the “Count the Homeless” program for the county in collaboration with a national effort. I was so impressed by his knowledge and equally important, his compassion for those who have no home. We walked through the woods, under bridges, along the river, back alleys, and even by old cars as he offered help and direction for those in need to food banks, winter warming centers, soup kitchens and medical services when needed.
He alone has carried this banner for the county.
Commissioner Kearns has done an outstanding job in service to our county. Those of us who knew Brendan as a young man are especially proud of his service and ask your support for his re-election on Nov. 8.
— Dr. Jim Turner,
Terre Haute
