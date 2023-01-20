In recent days, I was encouraged to read about the effort our acting schools superintendent has made in stressing the importance for transparency, for which he should be complimented and reinforced.
However, in keeping with the overlaying issue of racism, I had thought of offering the suggestion that our current School Board membership openly and clearly with no hesitation or ambiguity proclaim that what happened at West Vigo is absolutely in no way acceptable or tolerable. The “Aw Shucks” moments are gone, or should be.
The local media are in active pursuit of commentary on this matter. I wish each would give suitable attention to seeking out for her/his views. After all, are they not elected to represent us?
But then I saw the Jan. 13, 2023, edition of the Tribune-Star headline, ”VCSC board lawyers looking at new allegation.“ I guess I was taken back by the incident. But when I finished reading, what came to mind was judgment and decision making. Something at this time that is so very important .
— John Kuchinskas
Terre Haute
