I wanted to give my personal endorsement ofSheriff John Plasse for reelection as Vigo County sheriff.
Beginning with my time on the Terre Haute Police Department to my 25 years in the Vigo County sheriff’s office, I have found pure professionalism from John. Whether it was road patrol on the police department, to working with him from the sheriff office, this man, Sheriff John Plasse, has proven himself a true servant of the citizens of Terre Haute and Vigo County as well as his service to his country. A family man and a true friend.
So I sincerely ask that all of my friends, be they Democratic or Republican or Independent, vote for honesty and integrity, professionalism and dedication — your sheriff, John Plasse.
— Cedric Blade
Vigo County Sheriff’s Office (retired)
