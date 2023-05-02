As a retired assistant professor from Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute, this writer would like for you to consider enrolling as a student either taking on-campus courses or online courses.
Where else are you going to get a quality two-year education for the price of Ivy Tech’s tuition. With an associate’s degree or a certification in a trade, you can then consider going to a four-year college to pursue a bachelor’s degree in your chosen field of study.
In so many ways, Ivy Tech might just be one of the best kept secrets in Terre Haute. Check it out. It could turn out to be one of the best decisions you will ever make.
— William Greenwell
Terre Haute
