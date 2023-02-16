I read with dismay Sue Loughlin's story about Indiana State University's decision to lay off its lone journalism instructor ("Layoffs begin at Indiana State," Feb. 3). It is unfortunate that the Department of Communication and the College of Arts and Sciences would effectively gut a part of the curriculum that needs more emphasis than ever.
The role of journalists in our society is evolving. That demands rigorous, clear-eyed thinking on how journalism should inform and educate the public. At one time, that role was fairly easily defined. Now, in an era of hyper-partisanship where even well-established truths are often challenged, even basic tenets are being eroded.
For a university communications department to abdicate its responsibilities at such a crucial period in history is beyond unfortunate.
A small-school journalism program fills a vital niche for students who don’t want to attend one of the state’s larger schools, where they are swallowed in big lecture halls and shunted to the sidelines in hyper-competitive environments.
The ISU journalism program has seeded newsrooms large and small across the state over the past half-century. A number of Indiana's smaller newsrooms — the front lines in holding public officials to account and fighting for transparency — bear a distinct ISU influence. It's true that fewer and fewer jobs now exist in those places. But the need for well-trained journalists is not diminishing. Whatever platform eventually emerges for newsgathering, the demand for the people to cover everything from city hall to the Statehouse will persist.
ISU faces many painful challenges, and the budget-cutting discussions now under way surely are difficult. Having suffered an enrollment decline of more than 30% over the past five years, cuts are inevitable. One possible solution will be to turn to adjunct instructors as a patchwork solution, but that cheats students and will only further depress enrollment in the school’s small journalism program.
A university that has rightly aligned itself with celebrating the life of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi — a move of which this alum is proud — should also consider his legacy of courage in speaking truth to power. That is, of course, what journalists try to do every day. And it is more important than ever.
— Dave Hill, Fishers
Graduated from Indiana State in 1980
Veteran of nearly 40 years at newspapers in Indiana
