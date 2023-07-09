If you weren't careful, you would have missed something in the Tribune-Star on Wednesday, June 28, page A4, the continuation of the front page story "Laws." Remember that legislators added an amendment to HEA 1050 to keep the state gasoline tax going up and up and up. For historical purposes, it was in 2017 a mere $0.10 (a dime). Fast forward to this year, with the supermajority controlling everything at the statehouse, and the tax went to $ 0.35 cents a gallon on July 1.
Indiana drivers (or more specifically anyone who drives on the Indiana highway) will be paying the $0.35 cents Indiana tax, the 7% sales tax on gasoline and $.1825 cents for federal taxes for each gallon of gasoline.
Now remember that this money is to fund road projects. And, the state's rainy day fund stands at a whopping $4 billion ($4,000,000,000.00) dollars. And some of the supermajority caucus, Senator Ryan Mishler, want the fund to be 15% of the total state budgets, not the current 10-12% as stated by Cris Johnston, the OMB Director.
To conclude, the state rainy day fund is embarrassingly large. Those who have been elected by the voters of this state have chosen not to lower the gas tax. The supermajority wants more money in the coffers.
Not sure how you see it, but I haven't seen any road projects, new ones that is, in the west-central part of the state. Roads to Indianapolis, and the 465 loop, are still under construction.
Whatever happened to responsible government? Seems like most are content to be taxed more without seeing anything in return. Remember this in all of the upcoming elections.
— David Peter
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.