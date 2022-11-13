The Medicare Physician Fee Schedule — the system that determines the rates at which physicians working with Medicare are reimbursed — is beyond broken and it is time for Congress to fix it. If lawmakers don’t begin to take the concerns of physicians seriously, many medical practices could soon reach their breaking point. And the impact on patient access to care could be dire.
Due to an outdated statute written by Congress, physicians are the only type of Medicare provider that will not receive an update for inflation in 2023. In fact, such updates are frozen until 2026, after which point, they will resume at a minuscule 0.25%, which is laughable in the face of today’s skyrocketing inflation rates.
Over the two decades between 2001 to 2021, Medicare physician payments have dropped by more than 22% adjusted for inflation, according to a recent analysis of Medicare Trustees data by the American Medical Association — the national umbrella under which the Indiana State Medical Association operates.
Now, on top of the lack of inflationary updates, a looming 4.42% cut to Medicare physician services is set to take effect on January 1, 2023. These factors on their own would present immense challenges for our nation’s physicians. However, coupled with record inflation and the economic impact COVID-19 has had on the entire health care system, they present an even greater existential threat to the future of practices nationwide.
The discrepancy between the cost of running a physician practice and the payments physicians receive through Medicare is fueling a growing instability within the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule. Thankfully, two legislators who are physicians themselves — one of them even a Hoosier — have recognized this problem and put forward a thoughtful, if temporary, solution.
Indiana’s own Representative Larry Bucshon (R) and Representative Ami Bera (D-CA) have introduced the “Support Medicare Providers Act” in the House. If passed, this bipartisan bill would block the 4.42% cut to Medicare from going into effect before 2023. Congress should pass this bill without delay.
That’s not to say that this bill is a cure-all for the flaws within the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule. There’s obviously much more work to be done to fix everything that’s wrong with it, but this would at least provide a modicum of relief to struggling physician practices still working to overcome the financial challenges of the past two-and-a-half years. It would also hopefully give policymakers enough time to reevaluate current policies that are contributing to the unsustainable path the Medicare physician payment system currently finds itself.
As a physician and the president of the Indiana State Medical Association, I am extremely grateful to Representative Bucshon for his work to address this issue — and I am hopeful our federal senators will help support this bill when it makes its way to the Senate. Fixing the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule should be at the top of Congress’ agenda before the legislative calendar runs out. Otherwise, it will only grow increasingly unstable and unsustainable, and both physicians and their patients will suffer as a consequence.
— Dr. Pardeep Kumar, M.D.
Terre Haute
President of the Indiana State Medical Association
