Although the statement “Indiana is the northernmost Southern state” is meant to be a pejorative, Indiana’s political apparatus appears to consider it a badge of honor.
Case in point: The recently instituted Indiana law that prohibits abortion with certain exceptions — two of those being rape and/or incest.
The Thirteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution is popularly known as the one that abolished slavery. Yet it also abolished “involuntary servitude,” so clearly a government forcing a female crime victim to carry a pregnancy to term — a burden not imposed upon men — would not only violate this Amendment, but possibly the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment as well.
Indiana’s law also fails to answer this question: Is personhood established at the time of conception, or isn’t it? There is absolutely no doubt, for example, that ending the life of a person already born who had been conceived through one or both of the exceptions above would be murder. So what Indiana’s anti-abortion law is essentially saying is that, under certain conditions, those not yet born are, at least for a certain time period, not considered to be persons.
Thus, if personhood is not immediately established in cases of rape and/or incest, and the termination of a pregnancy is therefore permitted, then why isn’t this applicable to all pregnancies?
Yet, in the anachronistic view of Indiana legislators, governor, and Supreme Court, apparently women who unintentionally become pregnant through consensual sexual activity are unchaste, and thus deserve to be punished for their actions, even though they committed no crime.
Indiana politicians and judges should not be able to have it both ways, bestowing personhood on the unborn in some instances, but denying it in others. In fact, such classifications appear to run afoul of the Equal Protection Clause in the Fourteenth Amendment.
But remedying this by having no exceptions to abortion would not only revictimize those already subjected to horrible crimes, but also potentially run afoul of the Thirteenth Amendment.
Still, there is a solution. Although Indiana, unlike many other states, makes it very difficult to amend its constitution, normally requiring a referral from the State Government to do so, if Indiana politicians are so certain they are doing the will of the people, then they should make such a referral and allow Indiana voters to directly decide the abortion issue for themselves.
A century ago, a man who controlled Indiana’s Republican political apparatus frequently pontificated about morality and protecting the virtue of women. Yet, in a case of tragic irony, his power ended when he committed a horrible crime against a woman, tragically resulting in her death.
Unfortunately, for the people of Indiana, the political clock has not advanced even one second since then, and the same backwardness that consumed state politics and law one hundred years ago still consumes it today.
— David R. Hoffman
Retired civil rights and constitutional law attorney
South Bend
