Regarding a certain mistaken interpretation of the Second Amendment from letter writer Earl Beal on April 24:
Respectfully, sir, you are full of baloney.
In my reading of the U.S. Constitution, I see each of the amendments grant a particular right to the People. "The People" means every citizen.
I see no significance to the use of "people" vs. "person" in the U.S. Constitution.
It's also noteworthy the framers did not qualify "the right of the people to keep and bear arms" with weapon category restrictions.
They did not say "the right of the people to bear only knives, shovels, and pitchforks while the government may bear rifles and cannons."
It would be rather pointless to give the people a right to use only ineffectual weapons, don't you think?
None of the other individual rights are qualified negatively vs. the government, why do you think this one is?
Consider the First Amendment, it does not say "the right of the people peaceably to assemble, but only in groups of less than 50."
Obviously, the framers realized there would be advancements in weapons technology, yet they did not ban advanced weaponry of the day from the people's right.
It's my opinion the framers were way smarter than we are, unencumbered with "political correctness," "woke thinking" and other more recent nonsense. We should do what they tell us, no more and no less.
— Larry Sweet
Terre Haute
