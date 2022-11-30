Thank you, Tribune-Star for devoting the Opinion page (Nov. 26-27) to the horrors of gun violence.
The editorial cartoon by Matt Davies illustrates "self-pity, hate, extremist politics, grievances, racism, misinformation, anti-Semitism and fear" as reasons the pictured gun may be used.
Gayle Robbins, Bloomfield, wrote the hysteria today is similar to that of the witchcraft trials in Salem, Village, Massachusetts, the latter part of the 17th century. She pointed out one difference. "Now the hysteria is brought about by political opportunists egged on by their enablers in the media and their supporters with checkbooks."
Tribune-Star editorial: "With voter turnout remaining among the lowest in the state, Indiana's political makeup is unchanged."
John Krull, Franklin College: "Here in America, we have shootings at shopping malls. We have them in churches. In the workplace. And of course, in schools, lots of them in schools.
"That's because we are a nation awash in guns ... These are the weapons favored by most mass shooters. Here in America, they're almost as easy to buy as a bag of potato chips."
Readers, please think about these quotes, take them to heart, and become involved. Who knows where the next mass shooting will take place?
— Dorothy W. Jerse
Terre Haute
