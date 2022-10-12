Concerning Mr. Krull's column on Sept. 24, Governor DeSantis was criticized for flying nearly 50 illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard. Many more (not enough) have been bused to other Sanctuary Cities that don’t seem to actually want more illegal aliens. Seems like they aren’t able to take care of their homeless, so when put up or shut up comes around they start screaming, damned old Republicans don’t have a heart and Republicans may have broken the law.
Since President Biden has been in office all his administration has done is fly and bus illegals to mainly red states without notifying the governors, mayors or anyone. So I guess the federal government is above the law. All the other millions of illegals just get dropped at some little bus stations in border states.
Our immigration laws do need fixing, the people who have spent years and thousands of dollars trying to become Americans should get a yes or no answer in six months or less. We should be putting a priority on American speaking people with a trade who can start working when they get in country. I blame the plight of our country squarely on the media, they have failed, for years, to be impartial and report honestly. They don’t know what investigating is anymore, they publish leaks and known falsehoods that suit their and their cronies' agendas and overlook truths (hello, Hunter's laptop). Too many have incestuous relationships with their DC Swamp Buddies, much of the press has worked for Democrats and gone on to media jobs, taking their bias with them.
If the media had done their job and got after things the same way they go after (did the haters hate him before he ran for president? Good job, media!) Trump, maybe the people would have demanded no open borders and been so upset with thousands of drug overdoses relating to open borders that our government would have done something (like enforce the laws on the books) long before it got to this point.
The media should be investigating all these politicians who have been in government all their lives (Republicans and Democrats) and they and their families have become rich. Nancy Pelosi and her family comes to mind, could she pass the scrutiny test Trump is going through? I would wager she has more skeletons in her closet than Crown Point Cemetery.
Back to Mr. Krull, I don’t think I have read any of his columns that show any concerns about the 100 thousand plus people killed by border drugs in America every year. I guess he doesn’t care. He’d rather use his bully pulpit for skewering Republicans.
As for the director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism, man he really got an education somewhere.
Dear Governor DeSantis, please send me a free ticket to Martha’s Vineyard, I have my toothbrush packed and I am sure I can find a mansion to nap in.
— Tom Egan
Paris. Ill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.