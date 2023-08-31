It appears that the attitude of Wabash Valley Resources and Vigo Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard is "damn the people, full speed ahead," without a report from the EPA or other credible sources. The above mentioned want to pump poisonous gas (CO2) into the ground in Vigo County and here in Vermillion County.
If this goes through, it will be another example of money and profit over the will of the people. When it's discovered that this dangerous chemical poisoned the ground, poisoned the wells, caused cancer and death, the people who are responsible will be "sorry."
I urge you to take note of the people who vote for this, over the objections of "we the people," and vote them out next time. They'll be counting on you to forget about it. I'll write down their names and remind you when they're up for reelection.
— Ron Hastings
Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.