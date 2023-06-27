I just want to comment on and give thanks to Andy Amey for his column in the June 24th edition of the Tribune-Star regarding Coach Roger Beals.
Though I did not know the coach, as Andy describes him with the modesty he displayed in his career, I am given to think of other persons of such character. Has anyone ever thought of the number of low-keyed, under-the-radar, non-flashy coaches who didn't blow their own horns but instead let their accomplishments speak in their behalf?
To me, Coach Beals is a representative of that fine group of people. One can only imagine the wealth of character building he bestowed on those he coached.
Thanks, Andy, for honoring the coach in the way I for one believe he would appreciate.
— John Kuchinskas
Terre Haute
