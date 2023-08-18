Re: The proposed CO2 sequestration project affecting Vigo and Vermillion counties.
In my 75 years, I have seen people do some really dumb things, but this is unbelievable. How can you poison the mother you live on and expect to be able to live on her?
There is nothing about this that would be good for human beings, animals or the earth. Wake up before you destroy the one thing that keeps you alive.
And anyone who would vote in favor of this is dumber that the people proposing it.
— Vicki R. Rainbolt
