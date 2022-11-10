Americans across the country celebrate Veteran’s Day on November 11, a special day to salute the men and women who have bravely served our country in the military. These fellow Americans have made profound sacrifices in defense of freedom and they deserve our heartfelt thanks and appreciation. Honoring our nation’s veterans includes supporting them throughout their entire lives, especially at the end.
Hospice care combines the highest level of quality medical care with the emotional and spiritual support that patients and families need most when facing the end of life. Hospice of the Wabash Valley is committed to providing high quality care of Veterans facing a serious illness. As a Level IV partner in the We Honor Veterans Program, we are committed to providing Veteran-centric care that addresses their unique needs through our Vet-to-Vet volunteer program, recognition ceremonies and help navigating VA benefits and services.
Honoring veterans isn’t just a once-a-year activity for us. We proudly serve veterans in our care and in our community every day. We’re privileged to be a part of their story.
To all of our nation’s veterans, God bless you and thank you for your service.
— Julie McBride, WHV Chair
VNA/Hospice of the Wabash Valley
We Honor Veterans Program
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.