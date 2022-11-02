This is Mark Clinkenbeard and I want to be your next Vigo County commissioner. It's hard to believe election day is almost here, and early voting is well under way. It seems like just yesterday that I made public my decision to run. Over the past 10 months, I've traveled from Fontanet to Prairie Creek, from New Goshen to Blackhawk, and all points in between. My goal was to meet as many people as possible and listen to what's important to them. I can confidently say that I've done everything in my power to reach that goal.
At times this has been exhausting. But I wouldn't change anything. I've met so many great people. One thing I wasn't expecting was becoming friends with other candidates seeking office. But I have done just that, Republicans and Democrats alike. There are so many good people with the right motivations also trying to make this a better place to live and work.
I love this community; it's been great to me and my family. I was born and raised here, I raised my family here and started and grew a business here. And 2 years ago when tragedy struck, it was this community that helped us get through the toughest time in our lives. Now I want to use my love for this community, along with my business experience and leadership ability, to help build a better Vigo County. I envision a thriving community that attracts new people and also gives our kids and grandkids a reason to stay.
I see so much potential in this county and with the right leadership the future is bright. We have the building blocks for success in an interstate, rail system, airport, 4 colleges, convention center, great museums and parks, and soon, a new casino. All we need now is the right leadership team. I believe I have the vision, the passion and the leadership and collaboration skills to work with other community and government leaders to make this potential a reality. I'm honest and hard working and I will do my best for the citizens of this county.
The idea of working full time to make my hometown a better place would be a dream come true for me. Thank you for your time and I ask for your support on Nov. 8.
— Mark Clinkenbeard
Terre Haute
