The gist of Indiana’s Stand Your Ground Law (Indiana Code 35-41-3-2) includes a set of statutes that justify the use of reasonable force, including deadly force, to protect oneself or others from the imminent use of unlawful force or a forcible felony, without a duty to retreat.
The law applies to situations where a person is in their dwelling, attached property, or occupied vehicle, as well as outside of these places. The law also provides legal immunity from criminal and civil charges for the person who uses such force, unless there are certain exceptions.
The law does not require a person to declare a reason for their belief that the force was necessary, but that reason will be evaluated later for its reasonableness.
The law is based on a self-defense precedent from the late 1800s. A majority of the 50 states have a stand-your-ground law.
— William Greenwell
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.