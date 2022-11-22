During this Thanksgiving holiday, many of us will be reminded of everything we are grateful for. Having loved ones who support and care for us is truly something to be thankful for. One way to show your appreciation for your loved ones is to quit smoking (and we don’t mean the turkey). Second- and third-hand smoke seriously affects those around us and since our loved ones are around us the most during the holiday season, they are affected the most. If you or a loved one wants to quit smoking/vaping you don't have to do it alone.
Some quick tips are:
• Keep an open mind. What works for one person does not always work for everyone. Do not quit your journey if your first attempt does not work.
• Expect setbacks. Nicotine addiction is strong; on average, it takes 8-11 attempts to successfully quit.
• Find other ways to de-stress. Many people smoke in order to relieve stress, but there are many other options. Go for a walk, try yoga, read a book, or watch a movie are some ways to help relieve stress.
• Take it one day at a time. You don't have to do it cold turkey. Remember, you do not have to quit in one day, just start with one day.
Celebrate all victories no matter how "small." Even cutting back is a huge step for someone to accomplish.
If you’re a tobacco user, the best thing you can do this year is to make a quit plan. Smoking is still the number one cause of preventable death in Indiana. Making the decision to quit in 2022 can dramatically reduce your risk for life-threatening diseases and even make all of your holiday meals taste better.
SmokeFree.gov includes the following steps for having a successful quit plan:
• Pick a quit date.
• Let loved ones know you are quitting.
• Remove reminders of smoking.
• Identify your reasons to quit smoking.
• Identify your smoking triggers.
• Develop coping strategies.
• Have places you can turn to for immediate help.
• Set up rewards for Quit Milestones.
The Indiana Quitline offers free confidential tobacco cessation help 24/7. Visit quitnowindiana.com or call 1.800.QuitNow for more information. Let’s have the turkey being the only one who is smoking this holiday season.
— Brittney Brown
Sullivan County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coordinator
Chances and Services for Youth
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.