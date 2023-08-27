It’s so odd to find yourself caring more about the future of the Republican Party than do those who’ve long voted the party line, who were brought up in the Grand Old Party, who like the Grandpa in John Prine’s song “voted for Eisenhower 'cause Lincoln won the Civil War.”
But you just can’t look at what’s happening with the party today — it’s no-looking-back decline into the debauchery of despotism, its embrace of deplorable ideas, its open love affair with truly despicable characters — and not feel a certain sadness about it.
True the GOP has over the course of its history adopted some rather unattractive positions on certain issues — but then, so too from time to time has the Democratic Party.
While sobriety is what you wish for within any family, the occasional rise and even flourishing of the unregenerate drunkard is always a possibility, usually serving as a warning.
You could hardly anticipate seeing so sensible a family as the GOP turn to drink, to do so en masse, and with such unabashed enthusiasm. And yet here we are.
I started worrying about the Republican Party when my GOP friends didn’t speak out against the attempted coup d’état on Jan. 6, 2021.
I waited for them to denounce what was happening, and waited in vain; not only did they refuse to speak in support of democracy then, they soon afterward were spreading the party-lies about how the whole sorry episode was inspired by Black Lives Matter, Antifa and Nancy Pelosi.
Two and a half years later, they’re pretty much still peddling that same unsubstantiated nonsense.
Among Republican candidates there’s a race to the bottom to “out-Trump” Trump in spreading lies and disseminating disinformation; unfortunately, like that man-eating flower in the “Little Shop of Horrors,” the party rank-and-file have an insatiable thirst for blood — regardless of the harm it’s doing to the country. “Feed me, DeSantis, feed me!”
My hope is there will be a sobering-up within the GOP, that the Party of Lincoln is still alive in there somewhere.
But that’s looking more and more like a forlorn hope.
— Gayle Robbins
Bloomfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.