November 11, 2022, will mark 104 years since “the war to end all wars” ended on Armistice Day (now called Veterans Day). The Great War (1914-1918) was not referred to as the First World War until the Second World War (1939-1945) began.
The Constitution gives Congress power to declare war, which it has done a total of 11 times since 1812, the last time being on December 8, 1941, when President Franklin Roosevelt requested such a declaration of war one day after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson finally asked Congress for a declaration of war against Germany, stating that “the world must be made safe for democracy.”
Now you know, as we observe Veterans Day once again.
— William Greenwell
Terre Haute
