Sixty years ago Thursday (Oct. 20, 1962), Birch Bayh was in the final weeks of his senatorial campaign against Senator Homer Capehart. That evening President Kennedy, in a nationwide address, announced the Cuban Missile Crisis Naval Blockade against the Soviet Union.
Birch had been advocating a more conciliatory position. The Indianapolis Star’s Eugene Pulliam, who opposed Birch’s campaign, was sure this was its death knell, and published a celebratory cartoon.
Birch, that evening’s featured speaker at the Sullivan County Women’s Democratic meeting at our 4-H building, arrived two hours late. We all awaited his delayed arrival as he spent those two hours at his home in Terre Haute regrouping in response to President Kennedy’s announcement.
Birch’s campaign survived and he went on to represent Indiana in the U.S. Senate for 18 momentous years.
Memories.
— Ron Drake
Fairbanks
