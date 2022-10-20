Our country's future is at stake in this mid-term election and voters should examine what Republicans are trying to say and do. Many, but not all, of the Republican candidates for Congress and state elections are election falsifiers who recklessly promote lies about the 2020 presidential race long after it was clear Donald Trump lost.
Many of them are science fabulists who suggested without evidence that COVID-19 vaccine could make the pandemic worse. Many of them repeatedly touted unproven remedies for the disease from Ivermectin to mouth wash.
Many Republicans tried to rewrite sordid history of Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, claiming the attackers were people that love this country that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law.
Republicans promote the idea that the government should rewrite the rules about Medicare and Social Security making them subject to annual political fights in Congress. These programs are not government doles. We and our employers have contributed into them.
Most Republican candidates say things that reflect that their party is anti-people and pro-rich when they oppose student loan forgiveness but favor to cut taxes for the ultra-wealthy.
Republicans promote the view that only they can solve the crime problem by putting more people in jail and without looking at the root causes or reforming the criminal justice system. No sane person will abolish police force because the latter are responsible for our safety. Most police officers are honest and perform their duties magnificently.
— Khwaja A. Hasan
Formerly of Terre Haute
