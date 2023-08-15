I grew up and currently live in the area where Wabash Carbon Services is applying for a permit to place a high-pressure liquid CO2 well on North Reiter Place. The spot is about three miles north of SMWC, three miles south of New Goshen, and adjacent to perhaps the largest contiguous forested area in Vigo County. Coal Creek and several smaller creeks that feed into Coal Creek pass through the woods and ravines, creating a habitat that is home to a diverse wildlife population that includes deer, bobcat, bald eagles, hawks, owls, non-venomous snakes, turtles, tortoises, beaver, coyotes, turkeys, and innumerable threatened songbirds.
Humans live there, too. Most of us are on well water since city water doesn’t come this far out into the county. Most of the human inhabitants live here because our families have lived here for generations. We love the land, appreciate the wildlife and flora, and give the three-fingered wave when we pass each other on the road.
Wildlife live here because it is the most ideal habitat for many miles. These woods are surrounded by agricultural fields and more and more houses. I overheard someone refer to this area as “God’s country” a couple of weeks ago, and although I am not a religious person, I couldn’t agree more. On cloudless nights we can step outside and see the milky way to the accompaniment of hooting owls and howling coyotes. Why put this beautiful and ecologically important area at risk?
Wabash Carbon Services claims that their fertilizer process results in zero carbon emissions, but other industry sources say that zero emission is an impossibility. A map provided in the mailer from the EPA marks the area of CO2 “plume” that covers a radius of two miles surrounding each well. For all inhabitants of that two-mile radius the risk is 100%. Google carbon dioxide sequestration wells and the word “problematic” appears frequently in every resource I have found. I suggest you try it and decide if you would like to live under that cloud.
Once construction of the carbon dioxide sequestration monitoring wells is complete, all residents, human and animal, within at least a two-mile radius of the wells will be exposed to noise, light, air pollution and possible subsidence for as long as the site is operational. The area is not ideal as we are in a seismically active zone that is honeycombed with abandoned coal mines.
WCS plans to inject 1.67 million tons of liquid carbon per year for 12 years. Although they state they will monitor the well semi-annually, there is no recourse for residents to address concerns. State Rep. Alan Morrison introduced Senate Bill 373 that could protect state-authorized carbon capture and sequestration companies like Wabash Carbon Services from lawsuits.
Although I am aware that there has been some discussion on the topic, local landowners only received notice of the EPA hearing a week or two ago. The map provided in the letter was so difficult to read, most residents I spoke with didn’t realize that the location of the proposed site is just down the road. Like other residents along Dugger Avenue, I am not a homeowner, and only learned of the proposal a few days ago because I happened to notice a letter on the kitchen table next door.
I am not the only person in Vigo County who is heartbroken. Like all my nature-loving neighbors, the prospect of no longer being able to open windows on pleasant days to listen to bird calls echoing in the ravines or watch the turkey shepherd their chicks across the road, or to thrill at the discovery of a bobcat track in the snow, the prospect of potential devastation of this beautiful natural resource is a travesty.
I may sound like a NIMBY, but this is an important habitat, and it looks like flora and fauna of all kinds will be negatively impacted by this action with no recourse if/when things don't go as "predicted" by industry. This area already acts as a carbon sink — why mess with a system that is already working as nature intended it?
Thank you for paying attention. The EPA will take comments until August 21. Email Marc Fisher, fisher.marc@epa.gov.
— Amy MacLennan
West Terre Haute
