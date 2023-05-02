God always finds his way into politics, not necessarily by choice. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has explained how “… my faith animates all that I do.” President Joe Biden is a devout Catholic. Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert suggested that Jesus wouldn’t have been crucified if he had an AR-15. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has declared herself a “Christian Nationalist,” and a political ad for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggests that God sent him to be a “fighter” for the masses.
Mark W. Wagner of Ellensburg, Washington, First United Methodist Church admits that, “As a pastor, and someone who seeks to remain faithful to Christ’s teaching, I wonder, with all the differing views and policies, whose side is God on?” As a spiritual amateur, I’m glad to hear that from an actual pastor. I feel your pain, pastor, so I offer this non-expert view on the subject. Judge me accordingly.
Picture two groups of prominent Christians, one headed by former vice president Mike Pence, the other by former President Jimmy Carter. Imagine that God has called a meeting between these two still-living groups for a not-dead-yet chat about scripture meaning versus human interpretation of it. Examining Pence’s “I’m a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican in that order” stance alongside Carter’s understated, but equally devout view of Christian duty would be fascinating. I don’t have the theological chops to handicap such a forum, but I’d love to be a fly on the wall. You might have your own equally legitimate Christian group you’d present before God.
There are many “my-way-or-the-highway” Christians with an iron-clad grip on their view of who enters heaven — and who doesn’t.
Such a Pence-Carter forum might determine which of those two groups, if either, other believers should follow. Do any of us really know for sure?
— Jim Newton
Itasca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.