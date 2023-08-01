Concerning the article by Peter Smith of The Associated Press published in the Tribune-Star on July 7:
I feel the word "ban" was a little harsh regarding the disaffiliation of churches from the United Methodist Conference. We are not banning anyone from our church. As a matter of fact, we welcome everyone to come visit and we will demonstrate God's love. As a whole, we could no longer go along with changing of God's word to appease certain groups of people. Leaving the conference was not a happy choice to disaffiliate. As a matter of fact, it was a sad time.
It was an expensive price to pay to exit, and I am sure that a lot of churches found it real hard to come up with the cost.
We welcome everyone to come visit our small community church. It is loving and Bible-based and ready to serve the small town of Pimento. Our new name is Pimento Community Church.
— Marjorie Bays
Terre Haute
