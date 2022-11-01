The election-denier society has just listed a revised set of rules:
1: I can deny your election win, but you can't deny mine.
2: Question me and I call you a blood-sucking, child-eating monster.
3: Question me more, and I shout: "deep state election conspiracy."
4: Call upon your favorite appointed judge to backup your election fraud claims (to the Supreme Court).
5: Make up some more rules ad hoc, ad libitum! And don't forget to project your weaknesses on the "evil others."
Happy voting!
— Bill Cain
Terre Haute
