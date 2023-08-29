I sincerely hope this CO2 carbon capture project is stopped. It is nothing but greed and money and if the state lets this go through, then someone is getting a really big kickback and should be so ashamed they would never be able to hold their head up in public again, and they obviously don't care about living on this earth because they will be destroying it.
Anybody who thinks this is a good thing is just too stupid to get up every morning.
— Vicki R. Rainbolt
Brazil
Commented
