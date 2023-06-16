The members and friends of First Congregational Church want to express their thanks to the Terre Haute community for the support of their annual Strawberry Fest on June 8. This year has been a wonderful day of sharing in a dessert, good music, laughter and a variety of other things to do here in downtown Terre Haute.
We want to thank those who made this possible through their resources: First Financial Bank and its employees gave up their parking spaces for several days in order for the community to enjoy the day. Apple House, B&B Foods, Baeslers, Cintas, and Complete Outdoors were the vendors working with us.
And we really want to thank all the volunteers who made this possible. Without their strength, commitment and cheerfulness there wouldn’t be a community event like Strawberry Fest. At the serving lines these local organizations were represented: Anabranch Recovery Center, Beta Sigma Fi, Clabber Girl, Committee to Elect Kandace Hinton, Commons at Honey Creek, Habitat for Humanity, Hamilton Center, Hospice of Wabash Valley, ISU sent volunteers from Myers Tech Center/Foundation Office, Providence Health Care, Rose Hulman sent volunteers from the Counseling Center/Hatfield Hall/Student Affairs, Silver Birch Assisted Living, Taghleef, Terre Haute Savings Bank/Hometown Bank, Vigo County Democrats and the YMCA.
Other volunteers include youth in the community through the Junior Department Club and Terre Haute North Interact and Terre Haute North Football.
My hope is that the reader can appreciate the number of individual volunteers who have to be involved to make any event of this nature succeed. Because of these fine people, Strawberry Fest '23 was truly a community event and we are so grateful and blessed to have them among us.
— Rev. James Elliott
First Congregational Church
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.