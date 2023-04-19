We had a great turnout at our yearly Terre Haute Boys and Girls club dinner at the wonderful convention center. We had great food and a fabulous speaker.
Thank you to Susan Mardis for finding Dr. Gregory Bell, an Olympian gold medal winner. He gave a truly inspirational speech about his journey starting out living in a chicken coop, to finally going on to IU where he eventually became a dentist in Terre Haute. Thank you to Rondrell Moore who did an exceptional job as our emcee. Mika Cassell presented the Bobby Moore award to Mel Burks and Steve Williams, exceptional board members who always have the heart of the club and service to our youth.
Thank you to Dave Friedrich, our board president, and Bobby Moore for his continued service to our club. And a special shout out to Greg Gibson who always steps up to help us raise money for our kids.
— Sally Stewart
Terre Haute
