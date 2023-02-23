As an instructor for the Center for Science Education at Indiana State University, I was asked to provide science fair judges from my science education class for the science fair at Sarah Scott Middle School. My current students will be doing their student teaching next semester so I thought this would be an excellent opportunity for them.
On Feb. 8, I took 11 of my science education to Sarah Scott to serve as judges. I’m sure they were a little nervous, but it didn’t take them long to warm up to the opportunity to interview and judge the students. As I watched these future educators, I saw the excitement they experienced as they listened to each participant explain their research.
As judges, my students did an outstanding job in working with the students as they presented their projects. My students most certainly enjoyed the evening and I was very proud of them.
A special thank you to Jeff Burress, academic coordinator, for the invitation. Mr. Burress did a monumental job in organizing the fair. It was good to see Principal Scotia Brown viewing the projects. Principal Brown told me she is very proud of her students and staff at Sarah Scott. It was a great evening for the Sarah Scott students, the judges, and for me.
Science fairs have played a significant part of my life as a student and as a science educator. As a seventh-grader I remember doing a science fair project about atomic energy and as a high school senior I did a science research project in the field of medicine. Having won first place in the regional science fair, I was given the opportunity to compete in the International Science and Engineering Fair in Seattle, Washington. I placed first in the pharmacy division. For many years I sponsored high school students in the local regional science fair, taking 12 students to complete in the International Science and Engineering Fair.
My thanks to the Sarah Scott administration and staff for hosting a science fair.
—Stephen Moore
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.