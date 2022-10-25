I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to all of the individuals who volunteered at the Pioneer Village in Fowler Park during the second-grade VCSC field trips.
I have been fortunate to experience this real-life field trip several times with my students. Each year, all of these amazing volunteers share their knowledge about pioneer life or a related hobby. I appreciate the time and effort of each volunteer to help all of the students gain a better understanding of the past.
I sincerely hope all of the volunteers know how much they are teaching all of the second-grade students through their words, dress attire, displays and active participation.
Thank you so much for making this field trip meaningful and educational.
— Rebecca Boehler, teacher
Terre Haute
