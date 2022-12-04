These feckless Washington Republicans are at it again. They just won the House. Biden stands constrained, and most importantly, Pelosi has been fired from the speakership.
But it appears the party is on the precipice of splitting itself into various factions over the issue of the upcoming Kevin McCarthy vote for the House speakership. There is an old, non-publishable saying among American GIs and veterans concerning these Republicans when the subject comes to dreams. To those who caustically criticize McCarthy, their divisive infighting undertakings fit exactly the description of that age-old adage.
Get with it House Republicans: Vote to install McCarthy as Speaker of the House, and for once, put aside temporarily your narcissistic egos. If you need rules, jurisdiction, committeeship assignment and duties changes, do them later in the congressional term.
Your mandates are to strike down Biden's plans for hiring 87,000 IRS agents, to end his inflationary spending initiatives, and to get to the bottom of his family's nefarious business activities.
In this context, it is incumbent upon you Republicans to exercise solid and strong-willed political leadership in 2023.
As for now, House Republicans, stop your petty quarreling.
— Earl Beal
Terre Haute
