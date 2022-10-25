In one of Gail Hennemen's letters where she mentioned my name, she stated that the GOP wasn't doing anything or playing any part in this inflation.
Let me give you just two things the GOP is doing to keep this inflation going. Biden wants to pass an inflation relief bill but the GOP is saying no. Biden wanted to issue 192 new oil drilling permits right here in America, to give us some relief at the pump. The GOP voted no. OPEC has announced they're cutting back on oil production and we're probably going to see $5 a gallon gas again. Those 192 new oil drilling permits would probably prevented that, but the GOP voted no. They want us to pay $5 a gallon for gas so Biden will get the blame for it.
— Ron Hastings
Clinton
