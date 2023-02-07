So the latest big news is the Chinese spy balloon floating over the U.S., with Biden jamming the spy signal, then waiting to shoot it down until it's above shallow waters off the East Coast. He didn't want to hurt life and property by falling debris. Nobody got hurt. And the Republicans are loudly complaining that he should have shot it down sooner. Some even want to censure Biden.
Compare this to Trump watching TV during the 187 minutes of the Capitol riot and doing nothing while the Capitol was attacked. People were injured and killed, and transfer of power was delayed. The Capitol was damaged, and the public terrorized. This was a national crisis. So what do the Republicans have to say about Trump's dereliction of duty? No complaining about him not calling in the National Guard, or not telling rioters to go home. They just want him to run for office again. No censure, no impeachment, no shaming, etc. Just total hypocrisy to follow their dear leader.
Think about it. Biden protected the country and did the safe and proper thing in taking out the spy balloon. Trump sat on his butt and did nothing to protect the country from domestic enemies. And he had family, staff and others telling him to act to stop the riot. But he did nothing.
Then the Republicans who criticized Trump were voted out of office. Trump was totally derelict and Biden was very responsible.
— Bill Cain
Terre Haute
