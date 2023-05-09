This is for the Republicans in the Wabash Valley who are celebrating the MAGA House Republicans’ Default on America Act. Maybe you should look at its cost to the Wabash Valley and the Hoosier state before you celebrate too much.
To start out with, the total cost to Indiana in federal funding would mean at least 1 billion fewer federal grant dollars invested in Indiana. Let’s have another rally with the Trumpers in this state to celebrate losing that $1 billion. Wait a minute, that might affect me. You can bet on it if you’re retired. First it would raise housing costs for 9,600 Hoosiers. Under the Default on America Act, 9,600 families in Indiana would lose access to rental assistance, including older adults. Number two, it would worsen Social Security and Medicare Assistance wait times for 1.5 million Indiana seniors. How? By major staff cuts to Social Security.
What about people who drive? Remember these cuts would affect Democrats and Republicans the same. The only difference is there are a lot more Republicans in Indiana. Let’s get back to driving: this bill would withhold vital transportation infrastructure funding that totals nearly $111 million for transit and highway infrastructure projects all across the state. Not looking nearly as good as when we started, is it?
The Default on America Act would put health insurance coverage and health at risk for 501,000 Hoosiers. Again, by reducing our federal funding. This is only the beginning. Other programs affecting Rail Safety Inspections in Indiana, shutting down at least 4 Air Traffic Control Towers in Indiana, eliminating 7,100 Preschool and Child Care Slots in Indiana, and making college more expensive for 135,000 Hoosiers.
I could go on but we need to get to the real elephant in the room: the United States not being able to pay its bills. We folks on Social Security had better have some cash on hand because if this starts no one knows how it could end. But the Republicans in Congress are willing to risk our future, not theirs, by refusing to pass a clean credit increase bill like they did three times when Trump was president. It’s not their problem, they have already protected themselves. According to law they still get paid.
Maybe it’s time to stop celebrating and get on the phone with our alleged representatives in Washington and ask them what they’re thinking. It sure isn’t about us.
— Ron Gadberry
Sullivan
