Before the election the GOP was campaigning to reduce crime, tighten border security, lower inflation, stabilize the economy, lower gas prices and put more money into education.
After the votes were counted and it was sure they had won the house (they made no claims of a rigged election), they announced their number one goal. Their main agenda, which one of their campaign items that they ran on, was not named at all. First and only order of business, top priority, investigate Hunter Biden.
This is the same two-faced party that voted against having a committee to investigate those who took part in the January 6th attempt to overthrow our government.
The GOP spent millions of dollars of our tax money and took four years to investigate and castigate Hillary Clinton about Benghazi, solely to defeat her in her attempt to be elected president. Now they're investigating Hunter Biden, solely to defeat Joe Biden in 2024.
This is the party that wants to take over America and not save America but to enslave America.
— Ron Hastings
