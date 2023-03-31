Democrats in Terre Haute are blessed to have Pat Goodwin and Brandon Sakbun as candidates in the upcoming mayoral primary. Both have leadership experience, strong roots in the community, and excellent communication skills. Goodwin has a degree in Civil Engineering from Rose-Hulman, and Sakbun is working toward a degree in Public Affairs at Indiana University.
There's no question that Sakbun has excellent potential. Unfortunately, even the most promising potential founders until seasoned with deeper knowledge. Sakbun can't be highly effective until he can paddle out of the shallow end of the Terre Haute/Indiana knowledge pool.
Goodwin has been swimming in the deep end for many years.
Business experience: Owner and founder of a successful e-commerce company.
Neighborhood experience: Current President of 12-Points Revitalization Initiative, Past President of the Collett Park Neighborhood Association Board, and serves on various councils and associations.
Government experience: Served as City Engineer, and on the Area Plan Commission, Board of Sanitary Commissioners, and Thralls Station Regional Sewer District Board.
Goodwin has devoted years to acquiring the knowledge necessary to move Terre Haute forward. The course he envisions for the city is based on facts, not politically-pleasing promises. Goodwin is ready to swim with the sharks, at home, and throughout Indiana.
— Jim Hughes
Terre Haute
