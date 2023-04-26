Sadly, Joe Selliken has crawled out of his 2007 election muck to sling sleaze from afar. Dismissing him as a pathetic creature lost in twisted thoughts is tempting. But, we cannot overlook the disturbing reality that Selliken has anonymous Mini-Mes in Terre Haute willing to channel his perversions.
Pat Goodwin’s comprehensive knowledge of all things Terre Haute and his clear vision for the city’s future are my primary reasons for giving him my vote. But, voting against the good-ol'-boy corruption embodied by Selliken and his Mini-Mes is a close second.
Terre Haute truly needs a new direction.
— Jim Hughes
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.