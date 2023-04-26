Last week, I went to the mall to cast my first vote ever. I turned 18 a few months ago and have long been eager to contribute my voice to the democratic process. I was proud to cast this ballot for Pat Goodwin for mayor, and Todd Nation for District 4 councilperson.
As a young person, I have been frustrated with the stagnation that hovers over Terre Haute. I believe strongly that Pat Goodwin is the person to give Terre Haute a fresh start and lead our city into the future. I am impressed with his forward-thinking ideas about chronic problems such as sidewalk conditions or Terre Haute’s love affair with being railroaded. Pat explores these issues through the lens of experience, something that is essential for an office such as mayor. His time as city engineer gives me confidence that Pat knows the ropes and can hit the ground running from day one.
Todd Nation is someone whom I have had the fortune of being acquainted with throughout my 18 years in Terre Haute, both as a city councilperson and as a neighbor. I’ve seen the active role he takes in council meetings, but also as a citizen in this community. I can count on Todd participating in every Farrington’s Grove neighborhood cleanup; I’ve also run into him weeding sidewalks in our neighborhood or sweeping debris from the curbs on Wabash Avenue.
But perhaps most importantly, Todd is one of those willing to ask hard questions. He is not afraid to be the lone voice on a matter when he feels strongly. Some have criticized him for not jumping on the bandwagon for past projects such as the convention center or casino. This is exactly why I support Todd — he is willing to slow down the process, prioritizing thoughtful deliberation over haste and expediency.
I encourage everyone who has not yet voted, especially my fellow 18-year-olds, to make your voices heard. Voting is one of the most effective tools we have to shape our community.
— Nathan Hawkins
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.