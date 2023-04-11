Every year the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association (ITLA) awards the Max Goodwin Young Lawyer of the Year Award to one lawyer in Indiana “for distinguished service to the citizens of Indiana and the United States as an outstanding young lawyer dedicated to protecting the rights of the injured.”
Max Goodwin was an esteemed and respected attorney from Terre Haute and past President of the ITLA. He has been described as someone who “had an untiring, unrelenting devotion to clients and their circumstances. He had a never-give-up attitude when it came to justice for his clients. His intelligent, yet practical approach to legal and life problems made him the type of total person that all lawyers admire. He made us proud to be trial lawyers.”
Max Goodwin passed away before I began practicing law, nor was I fortunate to receive the award that bears his namesake. I received something better: striking up a friendship and working with his son who carries his legacy of an untiring devotion to the City of Terre Haute, this community, and its citizens. A man who never gives up trying to do what is right by serving the citizens of Terre Haute. That man is Pat Goodwin.
It was nearly a decade ago that Pat Goodwin and I met for the first time. Our meeting was prompted by the dire need to shed light on an ill-conceived, poorly negotiated, and ultimately illegal sludge-to-diesel plan by the City to try to solve its financial woes. Pat held public forums to help educate our community and bring transparency to local government. By Pat’s example I learned what it meant to advocate for this community, to lead by example, to be a servant leader, and to do what is right.
Pat Goodwin has been passionately working for this community long before he ever considered running for office. He started and runs his own small business. He has served our community on several Boards as well as volunteered hours. He is a devoted public servant with the utmost integrity. He has stood where others feared to tread for the betterment of all the people of the City of Terre Haute.
For too long, this City and Community has been stunted by “good old boy” and “old-school” politics and political infighting. The unfortunate consequence is a reluctance by good people willing to serve a City that seems at times merely to survive rather than thrive. It is time for change, not political payback. Some decisions are too important to let politics stand in the way of progress.
In his inaugural address, President Lincoln described a vision of hope and unity by imploring that we seek “the better angels of our nature.” Similarly, this community will need to come together if it wants to grow and compete. It is time for a long-term vision for this City and to lay a firm foundation for the next generation of aspiring leaders. Pat Goodwin is the leader we need to engineer that foundation.
Pat has distinguished himself in his service to this community and upheld the legacy set by his father. He has kept a never-give-up attitude when it came to what he thought was best for this community even in the face of adversity. He is the type of person I admire. He has been a mentor to me in both his unwavering support for all the citizens of Terre Haute but also as a devoted husband and father. He is a proven leader and public servant who has already inspired future leaders in this community.
I hope you will join me and support him as our next mayor. It is time for a new day for the City of Terre Haute.
— Noah Lincoln Gambill
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.