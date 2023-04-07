Early voting has started and people all across the city are going to be choosing who they think can best lead our community for the next four years. I feel compelled to write this letter in support of Pat Goodwin for many reasons, but here are just a few.
I’m a naturally skeptical person and the years I’ve spent in Terre Haute have made me a bit cynical at times. When I talk to Pat, however, I always get the sense that he genuinely cares for this city, and that care appears to be his primary motive for seeking public office.
As a Marine Corps veteran, I have served and I love this country, but I am troubled by the direction we’ve been heading both locally and nationally. Pat’s personal and professional life have shown that he can help create a new path for Terre Haute that does not follow these trends.
Professionally he started a business that helps provide small scale agricultural equipment to farms all over the country. I firmly believe that a return to small-scale agriculture is something our nation desperately needs.
Pat has personally been involved in the 12 points revitalization project. Again, this type of small-scale renewal, rather than multi-million-dollar special interest projects, is exactly what our city needs. And he has proven he has the courage to stand up to these special interests.
I’m from Terre Haute and my wife and I chose to raise our family here. My mom’s family were farmers in the county and my dad’s family were carpenters in the city. Both sides go back generations in this community.
Talking with friends and family members over the years has given me a unique understanding of Terre Haute’s history, and I think Pat’s policies, which are listed on his website, have the substance and wisdom to lead us into the future.
Finally, I’m a father and a deeply religious man. I was taught growing up that one tried and true way of judging a man is by looking at his relationship with his wife and how he has raised his children. I think those areas in Pat’s life speak for themselves.
— Matt Larimer
Terre Haute
