I have been a resident of our wonderful city for 17 years and this is the first time I am excited about the primary election cycle.
This year we have amazing citizens running for office and I encourage everyone to review the impeccable leadership record of Mr. Pat Goodwin, Democrat mayoral candidate. I believe that Mr. Goodwin embodies the leadership attributes that are needed to help our community grow and move forward with a strategic vision and plan.
The leadership skills I am referring to are: innovation and creativity, decisiveness, excellent communication (speaking and listening), trustworthiness, conflict management/problem solving, collaboration, and most importantly, empathy.
I have observed Mr. Goodwin's patient, balanced and sensitive communication style when he needed to provide clarification regarding an erroneous social media post. His behavior is an indication that difficult issues and conflict will be addressed with respect and clarity. I want a mayor who can comfortably address difficult issues and seek to understand everyone's point of view or perspective. Mr. Goodwin is the leader who would be mindful of everyone around the table as well as notice the voices that are not being heard and encourage them to speak up.
I am excited that there is a candidate who will bring a fresh perspective to the issues facing our community. Mr. Goodwin would bring the "town and gown" together based on his understanding of college and university systems as well as his life-long residency in Terre Haute. This connection would benefit local businesses, encourage college graduates to consider residing in our community, and encourage college and university professionals to become engaged in local committees, boards, and councils.
Overall, Mr. Goodwin's extensive record of community engagement as well as his professional business acumen and credibility would be of great benefit locally as well as statewide. I would want Mr. Goodwin representing Terre Haute when he is asked to meet with other mayors across the state, representatives in our state legislature, the governor, and corporate presidents or investors who may wish to invest or build a business here. Mr. Goodwin has the innate skills and ability to move our community forward by representing all constituents and uniting us to achieve the goal of building and maintaining a dynamic cultural environment in the Wabash Valley.
Get excited about the mayoral race and vote in this amazing primary election.
— Mary Howard-Hamilton
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.