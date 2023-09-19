Some politicians have complained about Biden's age, that he is too old to be president. So today he joked that he is actually 800 years old instead of 80.
He should have mentioned that Moses was 80 when he contronted Pharoh, and lived to 120. Or that Abraham was 100 when he had Isaac, whom he tried to sacrifice on the altar. Then later Abraham married another wife, Keturah, and had 7 more children with her, and finally living to age 175. The religious right never complains about their favorite geronotology patriarchs. They're big heroes.
Good old Joe fits right in with the patriarchs, for his legislative and executive wisdom.
— Bill Cain
Terre Haute
